BMO Capital Markets Raises First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$39.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FN. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

FN opened at C$39.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,111.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.18. First National Financial has a twelve month low of C$32.12 and a twelve month high of C$40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12.

First National Financial Dividend Announcement

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$414.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$192.00 million. First National Financial had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 30.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 2.9618677 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 16,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$37.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$617,980.77. 71.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.