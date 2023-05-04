Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.47

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.47 and last traded at $53.27, with a volume of 1109095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.31, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,332,061.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,860 shares of company stock worth $11,435,472. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 34.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Boston Scientific by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 145,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 48.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.