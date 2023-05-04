Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

BOX Stock Performance

BOX stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.01. BOX has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.15.

Insider Activity at BOX

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. BOX had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $256.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BOX will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $344,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,533,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,633,011. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,657.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $344,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,533,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,633,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,560 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in BOX by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 37,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in BOX by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 177,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 116,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

