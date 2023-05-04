BP (NYSE:BP) Lowered to Hold at DZ Bank

DZ Bank lowered shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded BP from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BP from GBX 560 ($7.00) to GBX 540 ($6.75) in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on BP from GBX 700 ($8.75) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BP from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 650 ($8.12) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, AlphaValue raised BP to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $371.00.

Get BP alerts:

BP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. BP has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $41.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average is $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $108.08 billion, a PE ratio of -57.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73.

BP Dividend Announcement

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.06). BP had a positive return on equity of 34.96% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $70.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BP will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3966 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -247.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP by 7.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,682 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP by 26.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 26,011 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of BP by 52.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,085,143 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after acquiring an additional 375,191 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of BP by 121.7% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,856 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of BP by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 947,708 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About BP

(Get Rating)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.