BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded by AlphaValue to “Sell”

AlphaValue upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BP. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BP from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 650 ($8.12) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BP from GBX 560 ($7.00) to GBX 540 ($6.75) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. TD Securities raised shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 636 ($7.95) to GBX 660 ($8.25) in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $371.00.

Get BP alerts:

BP Trading Down 0.9 %

BP opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. BP has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.08 billion, a PE ratio of -57.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average is $36.35.

BP Dividend Announcement

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.06). BP had a positive return on equity of 34.96% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $70.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.51 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that BP will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.3966 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. BP’s payout ratio is presently -247.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Cowa LLC raised its position in BP by 10,274.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter worth $16,192,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of BP by 359.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 619,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 484,618 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 26,376.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 236,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 235,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in BP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About BP

(Get Rating)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.