Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.77.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,122 shares of company stock worth $202,544. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $109.63 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.