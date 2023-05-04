Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,914 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of F5 by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,137 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $58,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of F5 by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 26.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,056 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,478,000 after purchasing an additional 52,969 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in F5 by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,743 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total transaction of $339,130.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,414,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total transaction of $339,130.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,414,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $36,809.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,220. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on F5 in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $131.12 on Thursday. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $178.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.44.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

