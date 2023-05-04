British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.97

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and traded as low as $4.91. British Land shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 12,336 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTLCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt raised British Land to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British Land from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British Land has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $463.33.

Get British Land alerts:

British Land Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00.

About British Land

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.