Brokerages Set Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Target Price at $15.38

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALECGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alector from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 15,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $94,456.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,302,497. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gary Romano sold 3,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $26,940.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 15,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $94,456.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,350 shares in the company, valued at $10,302,497. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,564 shares of company stock worth $180,802 in the last three months. 12.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Alector by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 331,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 148,924 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Alector during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alector by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 371,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 95,557 shares during the period. Finally, Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in Alector during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,664,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $544.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.78. Alector has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALECGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 99.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Alector will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

