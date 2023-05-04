Brokerages Set Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Target Price at $103.79

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.79.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 627.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $71.96 on Monday. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $24.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.51 million. Research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

