Brokerages Set Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) PT at GBX 2,955.83

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,955.83 ($36.93).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BNZL shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.98) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($34.36) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunzl to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,250 ($40.60) to GBX 3,375 ($42.17) in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,060 ($38.23) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Richard Howes sold 4,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,002 ($37.51), for a total transaction of £147,368.18 ($184,118.17). In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 13,046 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,986 ($37.31), for a total value of £389,553.56 ($486,698.60). Also, insider Richard Howes sold 4,909 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,002 ($37.51), for a total value of £147,368.18 ($184,118.17). Insiders sold 81,898 shares of company stock valued at $249,954,592 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bunzl Trading Up 1.2 %

Bunzl Increases Dividend

Shares of BNZL opened at GBX 3,166 ($39.56) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,294.20, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,542 ($31.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,249 ($40.59). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,051.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,978.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a GBX 45.40 ($0.57) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $17.30. Bunzl’s payout ratio is currently 4,565.22%.

About Bunzl

(Get Rating)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

