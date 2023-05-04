Brokerages Set Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Price Target at $2,021.37

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,021.37.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMG. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,450 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,063.02, for a total transaction of $5,054,399.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,699,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,450 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,063.02, for a total transaction of $5,054,399.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,699,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,983 shares of company stock valued at $36,654,485. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,058.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,688.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,578.66. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $2,077.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.38 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

