Brokerages Set Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) PT at $144.71

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.71.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Performance

CFRUY opened at $16.95 on Friday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.01.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

