Brokerages Set Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Target Price at $26.83

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CORT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 84.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 99,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

CORT opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.06. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $103.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.93 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

