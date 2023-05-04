Brokerages Set Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target at $47.00

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DGII shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Digi International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

In other news, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $237,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,406.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ronald Konezny sold 30,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,049,750.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $237,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,406.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Digi International by 132.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 22,860 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Digi International by 32.8% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 391,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 96,738 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Digi International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Digi International by 23.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Digi International by 615.8% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 24,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGII stock opened at $28.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. Digi International has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $109.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.95 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digi International will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

