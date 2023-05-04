Brokerages Set EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Target Price at $170.70

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.70.

Several research analysts have commented on EGP shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $167.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $137.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.89.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at EastGroup Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.20%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $104,255.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of EastGroup Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 783.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

Featured Stories

