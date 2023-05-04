Brokerages Set Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Price Target at C$23.38

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.38.

EFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

EFN opened at C$17.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.49. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$10.99 and a 12-month high of C$20.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.70. The firm has a market cap of C$6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.01. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of C$292.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$267.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.1584158 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Director Jay A. Forbes purchased 100,000 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.50 per share, with a total value of C$1,849,520.00. In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 27,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total value of C$494,130.00. Also, Director Jay A. Forbes acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.50 per share, with a total value of C$1,849,520.00. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

