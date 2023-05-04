Brokerages Set Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) PT at $24.93

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.93.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Stock Performance

Shares of CUYTY stock opened at $6.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

