Brokerages Set Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) PT at $24.93

Posted by on May 4th, 2023

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTYGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.93.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Stock Performance

Shares of CUYTY stock opened at $6.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

(Get Rating)

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.