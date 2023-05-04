Brokerages Set Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) PT at C$25.23

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. CSFB lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Gibson Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

TSE GEI opened at C$22.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$22.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.28. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$21.03 and a one year high of C$27.75.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.50 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 2.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.6358297 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.00%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Stories

