Brokerages Set Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Target Price at C$25.23

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.20.

GEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CSFB upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Gibson Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$22.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.28. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$21.03 and a 52 week high of C$27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.50 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 2.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.6358297 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 104.00%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

