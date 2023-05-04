Brokerages Set Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Target Price at $64.20

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.20.

A number of research firms have commented on MSGE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

In related news, Director Isiah Thomas III sold 931 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $54,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 637,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,104,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 379,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,752,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.26. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $642.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.35 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 4.83%.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

