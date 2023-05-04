Brokerages Set Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT at $125.00

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on NBIX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 11,397 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $1,184,034.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,797.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 11,397 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $1,184,034.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,797.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total value of $1,490,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,121.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,936 shares of company stock valued at $7,330,598 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $98.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

