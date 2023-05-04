Brokerages Set Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Target Price at $38.50

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.50.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on RYAAY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.
Ryanair Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $95.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.17. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $99.34.
Institutional Trading of Ryanair
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 399.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ryanair by 34.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the first quarter worth $41,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.
