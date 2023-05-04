Brokerages Set Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Target Price at $38.50

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RYAAY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $95.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.17. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $99.34.

Institutional Trading of Ryanair

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Ryanair had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 399.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ryanair by 34.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the first quarter worth $41,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

