Brokerages Set Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Target Price at $22.85

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.23.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYM shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Symbotic Price Performance

SYM opened at $25.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29. Symbotic has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 148.57%. The firm had revenue of $266.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Symbotic will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 20,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $349,431.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,229.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,326 shares of company stock valued at $846,941. 41.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 458.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,828 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 1st quarter worth $13,919,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 168,899 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth $1,523,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 325.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 130,213 shares in the last quarter. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Featured Articles

