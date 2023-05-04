Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $29.79 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -225.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,954,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,569,000 after buying an additional 634,671 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,536,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,272,000 after buying an additional 94,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,989,000 after buying an additional 144,322 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 769,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,623,000 after purchasing an additional 393,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 329,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 98,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

