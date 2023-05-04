Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) CEO Frank H. Laukien Sells 82,795 Shares

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $6,520,106.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,262,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,155,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BRKR opened at $80.23 on Thursday. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.56 and its 200-day moving average is $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.68 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 10.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

