Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BLDR. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Builders FirstSource from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.33.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $107.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $107.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 962.7% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

