Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Cut to $221.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from $281.00 to $221.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BURL. OTR Global upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.07.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $184.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $239.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,595,000 after purchasing an additional 20,646 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 38.2% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 19.8% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

