Calibre Mining Corp. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Calibre Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

Calibre Mining Trading Up 2.4 %

CXB stock opened at C$1.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Calibre Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.52 and a 52-week high of C$1.69. The firm has a market cap of C$761.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 2.55.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining ( TSE:CXB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. Calibre Mining had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of C$145.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$142.04 million.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

