Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Stake Lifted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Calix were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Calix in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Calix by 132.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 78,353 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Calix by 19.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Calix in the third quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Calix from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $272,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CALX opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.74 and a beta of 1.55. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $77.44.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

