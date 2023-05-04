Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$51.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Cameco from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Cameco stock opened at C$36.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$26.15 and a 52 week high of C$40.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.70.

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$524.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 1.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 1.0250576 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.02, for a total value of C$468,240.00. In other Cameco news, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.02, for a total transaction of C$468,240.00. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.26, for a total value of C$47,112.00. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

