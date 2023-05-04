Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$168.59.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$170.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNR opened at C$160.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$106.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$137.26 and a 12 month high of C$175.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$160.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$161.92.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

