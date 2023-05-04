Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CSIQ. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar Trading Up 0.3 %

CSIQ opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day moving average is $37.10. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,650 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Canadian Solar by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,853 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules, provision of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and development of utility-scale solar and battery storage products. It operates through the CSI Solar and Global Energy segments. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.