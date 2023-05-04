Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) PT Raised to C$200.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank to C$200.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CDNAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$181.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CDNAF opened at $127.85 on Tuesday. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $143.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.76.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. It operates through segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment focuses on Canadian Tire, SportChek, Mark’s, PartSource, Helly Hansen, Party City, and Petroleum.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.