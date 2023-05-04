Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Raised to C$200.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$196.00 to C$200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CTC.A. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$181.00 to C$203.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$196.00 target price (up from C$181.00) on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$204.88.

TSE CTC.A opened at C$174.24 on Tuesday. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$139.24 and a 12-month high of C$185.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$174.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$160.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, Director Steve Frazier purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$126.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,328.03. Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

