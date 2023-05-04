Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Upgraded to Outperform by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.95 to C$1.80 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Canfor Pulp Products Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CFX opened at C$2.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.81. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of C$1.96 and a twelve month high of C$5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69, a PEG ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.63.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products ( TSE:CFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.39). The business had revenue of C$268.10 million during the quarter. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 17.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.