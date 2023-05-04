Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,612 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF stock opened at $88.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $134.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.62 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens cut Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Odeon Capital Group cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.