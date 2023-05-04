Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital Power in a research note issued on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.12). Capital Power had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of C$929.00 million for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPX. CIBC upped their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CSFB upped their target price on Capital Power from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. TD Securities decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$52.00.

Capital Power stock opened at C$45.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.41, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$40.06 and a 52 week high of C$51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$42.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.28.

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 9,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$416,431.64. In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 9,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$416,431.64. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$41.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,420.00. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Capital Power’s payout ratio is 276.19%.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

