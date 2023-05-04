Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$51.00 at CIBC

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CPX. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$52.00.

Capital Power Stock Performance

TSE:CPX opened at C$45.37 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$40.06 and a 1 year high of C$51.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Activity at Capital Power

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.12). Capital Power had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The company had revenue of C$929.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 4.316568 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 9,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total value of C$416,431.64. In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 9,984 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$416,431.64. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$41.14 per share, with a total value of C$123,420.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

