Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target Cut to C$175.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CGJTF. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$193.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$247.00 to C$231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet to C$146.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Cargojet Price Performance

CGJTF opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.41 and a 200-day moving average of $88.91. Cargojet has a 1-year low of $73.61 and a 1-year high of $122.28.

About Cargojet

Cargojet, Inc engages in the provision of time-sensitive premium overnight air cargo services. The firm is also involved in providing dedicated aircraft to customers on an ad hoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA, and other select international destinations. The company was founded by Ajay K.

