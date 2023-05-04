Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given New C$127.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$140.00 to C$127.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CJT. Laurentian set a C$123.00 price target on Cargojet and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. CIBC dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$196.00 to C$193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$247.00 to C$231.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cargojet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$149.55.
Cargojet Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$106.20 on Monday. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$100.00 and a 52 week high of C$156.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$109.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$120.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.92.
Cargojet Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.56%.
Cargojet Company Profile
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
