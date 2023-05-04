Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Lowered to C$175.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Acumen Capital from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$193.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$185.00 target price (down from C$195.00) on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$149.55.

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$106.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$109.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$120.48. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$100.00 and a 52 week high of C$156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C($1.12). The firm had revenue of C$267.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.15 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 37.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 5.3505976 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

