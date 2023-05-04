Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 48.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,028,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

CSL opened at $213.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CSL. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Featured Articles

