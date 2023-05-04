Carr’s Group plc (CARR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.18 on June 19th

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.18 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Carr’s Group Trading Up 2.8 %

CARR opened at GBX 124.43 ($1.55) on Thursday. Carr’s Group has a 1-year low of GBX 89.50 ($1.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 150 ($1.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £118.35 million, a PE ratio of 2,016.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 121.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 115.38.

Get Carr's Group alerts:

About Carr’s Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies supplementation products for livestock. It offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, and SmartLic brands; boluses under the Tracesure brand; and protein products under the AminoMax brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Carr's Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carr's Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.