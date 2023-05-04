Carr’s Group plc (CARR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.18 on June 19th

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.18 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Carr’s Group Trading Up 2.8 %
CARR opened at GBX 124.43 ($1.55) on Thursday. Carr’s Group has a 1-year low of GBX 89.50 ($1.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 150 ($1.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £118.35 million, a PE ratio of 2,016.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 121.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 115.38.
About Carr’s Group
