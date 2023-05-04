Chanson International Holding’s (NASDAQ:CHSN) Quiet Period Set To Expire on May 9th

Chanson International’s (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Tuesday, May 9th. Chanson International had issued 3,390,000 shares in its public offering on March 30th. The total size of the offering was $13,560,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Chanson International’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
CHSN stock opened at $1.95 on Thursday. Chanson International has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $4.00.
About Chanson International
