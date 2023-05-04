Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lessened its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 53.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,439,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.75.

CRL opened at $191.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.22 and a 52 week high of $265.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.04.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Stories

