Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $129.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.09.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $119.66 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 19.1% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,820,000,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 333,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,323,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 48.7% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.