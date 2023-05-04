Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) PT Lowered to $130.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHKP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.09.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $119.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,820,000,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

