Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 278.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 131.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $129.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $138.61.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.74 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $7,835,475.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,793,445.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $7,835,475.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,793,445.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $211,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,313.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,837 shares of company stock worth $9,365,231. 20.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHH shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

