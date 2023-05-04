Christopher J. Baker Sells 4,500 Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) insider Christopher J. Baker sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $44,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,381.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

KLX Energy Services Stock Performance

KLXE opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $139.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 2.05.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $223.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in KLX Energy Services by 2,691.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of KLX Energy Services in a report on Friday, March 10th.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

