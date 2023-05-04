Christopher J. Baker Sells 4,500 Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) insider Christopher J. Baker sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $44,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,381.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
KLX Energy Services Stock Performance
KLXE opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $139.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 2.05.
KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $223.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of KLX Energy Services in a report on Friday, March 10th.
About KLX Energy Services
KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KLX Energy Services (KLXE)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.